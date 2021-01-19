By Jennifer Okundia

Movie actress, film producer, and director general of the award-winning Lagos-based film house, ROK Studios, Maryremmy Njoku, gave her honest opinion on Coronavirus.

Njoku took to her Instagram page to say that Coronavirus is not a spiritual problem like most would think, and that those who had the virus, or still have it, shouldn’t be afraid to let the public know about their status.

In November 2020, her husband Jason Njoku contracted Covid-19 , and later recovered from the ailment.

“Corona isn’t spiritual, it is beyond your village people.

So don’t be afraid to let people know you had or still have it.

Save lives!

#covid_19 #covid19nigeria #savelives” she wrote.

Mary married British-born Nigerian entrepreneur, and African start-up investor, Jason Njoku, in Festac, Lagos on 18th August 2012. They welcomed their first son, Jason Obinna Njoku, on 30th July 2013, a second child Nwakaego Annabelle was born on 24th August 2015 and they welcomed their third, Amber Nnenna Njoku on 4th August 2017.

Njoku founded ROK Studios in August 2013. Since its launch in 2013, ROK has produced over 540 films and 25 original TV series, including Festac Town, Single Ladies, Body language, Losing Control and Husbands of Lagos. In 2016, Njoku launched ROK on Sky, a network airing across the UK.

To celebrate the launch, some of her Nollywood colleagues attended the launch gala which took place at the Nigerian High Commission in the UK.

She also launched ROK on DSTV, a network airing across Africa, in the same year. In April 2018, ROK Studios launched two new channels, ROK2 and ROK3, to meet growing demand of ROK on DSTV.

ROK2 delivers content showcasing the origins of Nollywood, while ROK3 showcases a variety of Ghanaian talent, and has a music channel feature in addition to the 24hr movie and series selection. In 2019, Njoku oversaw the acquisition of ROK to CANAL+, the largest international deal to-date for a Nollywood brand.