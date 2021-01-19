By Kazeem Ugbodaga with Agency reports

COVID-19 deaths in the United State have surpassed the 400,000 mark on the last day of President Donald Trump in office.

Joe Biden comes in as President on Wednesday.

According to statistics compiled by the Johns Hopkins University, 400,022 Americans have now died of COVID-19 since the pandemic hit the country last year.

Johns Hopkins University further said at least 24,163,707 coronavirus cases have been reported in the US.

This is the fastest the United States has tallied 100,000 new Covid-19 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins data.

Johns Hopkins recorded the first death from Covid-19 on Feb. 29 in Washington state. Later in the spring, two earlier deaths in California were posthumously confirmed to be from Covid-19.

According to Daily News, the latest 100,000 deaths in this country came just a month after the nation’s toll hit 300,000. The next 100,000 deaths are likely to happen at a similar pace, or faster, one of President-elect Joe Biden’s top officials warned Sunday.

“By the middle of February, we expect half a million deaths in this country,” Dr. Rochelle Walensky, who is nominated to lead the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told CBS’ “Face the Nation.”

The horrifying prediction follows a surge of infections and hospitalizations in multiple states, including Alabama and California, as well as a nationwide average of more than 3,200 new deaths a day over the past week, according to The COVID Tracking Project