By Jennifer Okundia

Nigerian skit maker and Instagram comedian Samuel A Perry, aka Brodashaggi, has renewed his brand ambassadorial deal with a betting company.

Merrybetsports renewed their deal with Shaggi for the 3rd time, and the comic act, who doubles as a musician, can barely get over himself.

He shared photos of him signing and renewing the contract on Instagram to break the good news to his 6 million plus followers.

“Ambassador for the third time in a row! 💰😍.

Thank you @merrybetsports_ for the opportunity once again….Grateful 🙏🏻❤️.

Oya Hit me !😁🌸”