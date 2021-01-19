By Jennifer Okundia
Nigerian skit maker and Instagram comedian Samuel A Perry, aka Brodashaggi, has renewed his brand ambassadorial deal with a betting company.
Merrybetsports renewed their deal with Shaggi for the 3rd time, and the comic act, who doubles as a musician, can barely get over himself.
He shared photos of him signing and renewing the contract on Instagram to break the good news to his 6 million plus followers.
“Ambassador for the third time in a row! 💰😍.
Thank you @merrybetsports_ for the opportunity once again….Grateful 🙏🏻❤️.
Oya Hit me !😁🌸”
What do you think?