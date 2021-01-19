By Adejoke Adeleye, Abeokuta

Three people have been burnt to death and several others injured as a fuel tanker exploded in Abeokuta, Ogun State on Tuesday morning.

Five vehicles and two motorcycles were also burnt in the raging tanker fire.

An explosion was heard around 8.00am along the popular IBB Boulevard, Kuto-Oke-Ileweo road where CBN and GT Bank are located.

It was discovered to be a fuel tanker fire which exploded in the area, with balls of fire enveloping the atmosphere.

The fuel tanker fire consumed the vehicles closed to the tanker, with three people burnt to death.

Men of the Ogun State Fire Service were at the scene to battle the raging inferno.

People within the area fled for safety.

Commissioner for Special Duties, Femi Ogunbanwo who was at the scene said the rescued victims had been taken to hospital and were being treated on government’s expenses.

He also assured that investigation was ongoing on the cause of the incident in order to to avert re-occurrence.