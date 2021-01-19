By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday said any malaria-like symptom should now be considered and treated as COVID-19 until proven otherwise.

The governor, who briefed newsmen at the State House, Ikeja on COVID-19 update in the state said such symptoms should be considered COVID-19 virus infections unless proven otherwise.

“In this second wave of the current pandemic, any malaria-like symptoms should be considered as COVID-19 virus infection unless and until otherwise proven. Any affected individual with COVID-like symptoms should proceed to any of our public health facilities and/or laboratories to get tested for free,” he said.

The governor also said it was important that people did not stigmatise or discriminate against anyone affected by the virus, as it is not a death sentence.

“Seeking help early and quickly significantly improves the chances of survival for severe to critical cases. Wear a mask everywhere and ensure that you wash your re-usable mask regularly and also properly dispose of used disposable masks,” he said.

The governor disclosed that as at 17 January, 2021, Lagos has recorded 41,374 confirmed cases of COVID-19 out of which 28,452 had recovered and were within community, while 9,213 were currently active in community.

“Over the last 12 months, about 3,776 COVID-19-related patients have been admitted into our various care centres, with a registered fatality rate of approximately 0.67 percent (277 cases).

“So far, 263,358 tests have been conducted between our public and private laboratories, with 41,374 diagnosed as positive. This has allowed us the opportunity to target our interventions with precision and ensure the efficient use and mobilisation of resources,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu also disclosed that the increase in the positivity of cases has necessitated the provision of greater amounts of concentrated oxygen for the moderate to severe cases on admission in isolation centres.

The governor stated that over the last few weeks, the demand for oxygen has risen from 70 6-litre cylinder per day to 350 6-litre cylinders in Yaba Mainland Hospital.

“This is projected to more than double to 750 6-litre cylinders, before the end of January 2021. In addition to providing oxygen at our isolation centres, the Lagos State Government has decentralised the availability of oxygen across the state through the provision of 10 oxygen and sampling kiosks.

“Oxygen therapy and other related services will be provided to patients that required them. Five of these 10 centres have been commissioned while the remaining five will be ready for use within the next four weeks,” he said.