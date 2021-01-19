By Jennifer Okundia

Nigerian actress, film producer and entertainer Ebele Okaro is a year older today, January 19th, 2020.

Ebele started her acting career while attending the Santa Maria Primary School and later attended Nsukka’s Queen of the Holy Rosary Secondary School. Her tertiary education was in the University of Calabar, where earned a Bachelor’s degree in Theatre Arts.

“Just as puzzled as you are, God’s Grace upon me is just too much….Thank you Lord for my new age.

If you do care, say a prayer for me.” she said in her birthday post.

In 2014, Okaro produced and acted in Musical Whispers, a movie that advocates for loving care for children with autism.

She was born in London and raised in Enugu State, Nigeria. Her mother was a full-time television producer and her father, an engineer who had great interest in arts and literature.

