Armed bandits in separate attacks invaded three local government areas of Kaduna State on Sunday, killing four persons, including a professor’s son, two vigilante members, and one other.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr. Samuel Aruwan, who confirmed the attack on Monday, listed the affected local government as Igabi, Zaria, and Giwa.

Aruwan noted that the bandits launched the first attack on Wusasa in Zaria local government area, and kidnapped the Wazirin Wusasa(tittle holder), Professor Aliyu Mohammed.

Professor Mohammed’s son, Abdulaziz Aliyu, was killed by the bandits, while his nephew, one Abba Kabiru, was injured and is receiving treatment in hospital.

The bandits, then, launched another attack on commuters on the road from Anaba village to Birnin Yero town in Igabi local government area.

One Lawali Abdulhameed, a resident of Anaba village, was shot dead in an attempt to escape.

Similarly, armed bandits on motorcycles swarmed Iyatawa village of Giwa local government area. Groups of local vigilantes confronted the bandits, eventually forced them to disperse.

Meanwhile, two of the local vigilantes, Malam Auwalu and Alassan Shehu, were sadly killed during the encounter.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai on receiving the reports, sent condolences to the families of the slain residents and vigilantes, praying for the repose of their souls. He also prayed for speedy recovery for the injured.

The Governor also thanked the military for the swift response in deploying forces to the affected community in Giwa local government area.