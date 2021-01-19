By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday disclosed that 24,000 Lagos school children did not report to school after the first shutdown of schools in the first wave of COVID-19.

The governor spoke at the State House, Ikeja, while giving update on the second wave of COVID-19 in the state.

He explained that over 24,000 pupils were yet to return to school after the first wave of COVID -19 pandemic, hence the recent decision to open schools in the State after due consultations with key stakeholders.

He said the government believed that the children were safer while in the schools that have been mandated to adhere strictly to all COVID-19 Protocols, while the State Ministry of Education and Office of Education Quality Assurance would intensify monitoring of Compliance with the directive.

“As you are aware, all schools in the State have been directed to open in compliance with the directives of the Federal Government, and they have commenced schooling activities on Monday, 18th of January 2021.

“This was a difficult decision to make in light of the second wave of COVID-19, but I assure you it was the best decision for our children’s safety and long-term development, especially our most vulnerable children.

“The staff and management of the Ministry of Education have been monitoring compliance of both Public and Private schools with the safety policies and protocols laid out.

“Parents are encouraged to ensure the protocols of safety are adhered to in their homes and that they model responsible behavior to their children at all times, in and out of the home,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu also disclosed that so far, a total of 556 people had been arrested for breaching the Covid-19 regulations, 502 prosecuted and convicted to date while 35 clubs and event centres had been sealed.

He said the Safety Commission and Lagos State Task Force would continue to carry out enforcement across the State and would not hesitate to bring errant defaulters to book.

“All places of worship are advised to register on the Lagos State Safety Registration Portal, and to visit the Portal regularly for updates on our Safety Protocols and conditions for operating.

“Similarly, all hospitality businesses, restaurants, hotels, event centers, and related entities should register on the site, and follow all guidelines. In the meantime, and until further notice, all night clubs in Lagos State must remain closed.

“The responsibility of fighting and defeating this virus belongs to each and every one of us, and we must take this responsibility very seriously,” he stated.