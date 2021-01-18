DMW label act, Peruzzi, joins forces with YBNL singer, Fireboy DML for the video of his latest single, “Southy Love“, produced by raving beatsmith P. Prime and video directed by Mr Layiii.
Tobechukwu Victor Okoh, popularly known as Peruzzi, is an award winning songwriter and performer who knows how to satisfy his fans.
Watch the visual.
Lyrics:
Má ṣe bayi, má ṣe bayi
Eh-eh woo, eh woo, eh woo
Oh, no
(Get dem!)
Girl, I wan see you tonight
I would catch a flight to come see you tonight
Eh woo, girl, I wan see you tonight
I would catch a flight to come see you tonight
‘Cause this instance is killin’ me for sure
So give me ponmo
Give me meat on top
I want this your love, oh
Say for this instance, I’ll do anythin’ for love
Anythin’ at all, you’re feelin’ this or not
Make I know what’s up, oh-oh-oh
(Get dem!)
I go take flight, and I will fly to you
As you dey waste time, I fit dey run to you, oh
I go take flight, and I go fly to you
As you dey waste time, I fit dey run to you, oh
(Get dem!)
Southy love, oh girl, you got wantin’ more
I can’t get enough of your southy love
Oh girl, you got me wantin’ more
Má ṣe bayi, má ṣe bayi (get dem!)
Ige bu
Kill e person
Ige bu
I don’t wanna lose you, you get style
Me I don shigbangban, I don noh-noh, so no time
And if you say you no do, I go wan die
Me I don kpalanga, I don noh-noh, omo nah red eye
(Get dem!)
