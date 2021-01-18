DMW label act, Peruzzi, joins forces with YBNL singer, Fireboy DML for the video of his latest single, “Southy Love“, produced by raving beatsmith P. Prime and video directed by Mr Layiii.

Tobechukwu Victor Okoh, popularly known as Peruzzi, is an award winning songwriter and performer who knows how to satisfy his fans.

Watch the visual.

Lyrics:

Má ṣe bayi, má ṣe bayi

Eh-eh woo, eh woo, eh woo

Oh, no

(Get dem!)

Girl, I wan see you tonight

I would catch a flight to come see you tonight

Eh woo, girl, I wan see you tonight

I would catch a flight to come see you tonight

‘Cause this instance is killin’ me for sure

So give me ponmo

Give me meat on top

I want this your love, oh

Say for this instance, I’ll do anythin’ for love

Anythin’ at all, you’re feelin’ this or not

Make I know what’s up, oh-oh-oh

(Get dem!)

I go take flight, and I will fly to you

As you dey waste time, I fit dey run to you, oh

I go take flight, and I go fly to you

As you dey waste time, I fit dey run to you, oh

(Get dem!)

Southy love, oh girl, you got wantin’ more

I can’t get enough of your southy love

Oh girl, you got me wantin’ more

Má ṣe bayi, má ṣe bayi (get dem!)

Ige bu

Kill e person

Ige bu

I don’t wanna lose you, you get style

Me I don shigbangban, I don noh-noh, so no time

And if you say you no do, I go wan die

Me I don kpalanga, I don noh-noh, omo nah red eye

(Get dem!)