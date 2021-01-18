By Emmanuel Afonne

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has pledged to handsomely reward the Golden Eaglets if they win the WAFU Zone B Under-17 championship in Togo.

Lawan, who spoke to NAN through his Special Adviser (SA) on Sports, Sani Fema, on Sunday night, stated that the team deserved to be rewarded for not crashing out at the group stage.

The Golden Eaglets would face Cote d’ Ivoire, on Wednesday, at the Stade de Kegue, in the finals of the championship.

The Eaglets defeated Group A winners Burkina Faso 1-0 in the semi-finals, while the Ivorian team overpowered Niger Republic by same scoreline..

The Golden Eaglets lost 0-1 to Cote d’Ivoire in their opening Group B match, and later drew 1-1 with Ghana in their second encounter, after they took the lead through Joseph Arumala.

The Fatai Amoo-tutored team eventually squeezed into the semi-finals after the Ivorian team whipped their Ghanaian counterparts 3-1 in the last group game played at the Stade Municipal, Lome.

The senate president said that having cruised into the finals, the team needed to lift the trophy to prove they are the best under-17 team in the world, after a record five world titles.

“The National Assembly and the office of the Senate President are supporting the Golden Eaglets 100 per cent, and the team will be invited, on arrival after they must have lifted the trophy.

“The team should remember that Nigeria is the most decorated under-17 football team in the world and anything short of the championship trophy will not be good for a world champion.

“In spite of not recording fantastic results in the group stage, the team was able to move into the final, that is the spirit of a champion and I want them to exhibit that on Monday.

“They should not lower the standard, during their time. because football unites Nigerians,” Lawan said.