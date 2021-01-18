By Taiwo Okanlawon

Super Falcons captain Asisat Oshoala has announced the death of her stepmother.

The Barcelona forward announced the news on her Instagram page with an emotional piece on Instagram on Sunday night.

“I still find it difficult to accept but this is my reality, Allahu Alam. Mummy, I’m so short of words right now,” she said.

“I’ve heard lots of it has happened, it has happened, there is nothing you can do to bring her back, you are a strong girl… I just cannot process these lines, mummy, you are not gone; it is not possible.”

The 26-year-old promised her late “mummy” that she would chase all dreams for her.

“Had two mothers, now I’m left with just one,” the player also wrote on Instastories.