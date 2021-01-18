A sizeable crowd was seen at the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) office, in Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos where the enrollment for the National Identification Number (NIN) is ongoing.

Photos and videos by Efunla Ayodele

A crowd at NIMC office in Alausa for NIN enrollment

