President Muhammadu Buhari meets Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma in a ‘closed door’ meeting at the Presidential Villa Abuja. PHOTO: SUNDAY AGHAEZE. JAN 18 2021
President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday met with the Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma behind ‘closed door’ at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
President Muhammadu Buhari meets Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma in a ‘closed door’ meeting at the Presidential Villa Abuja. PHOTO: SUNDAY AGHAEZE. JAN 18 2021
The Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma briefing the State Press after a ‘closed door’ meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa Abuja. PHOTO: SUNDAY AGHAEZE. JAN 18 2021
President Muhammadu Buhari meets Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma in a ‘closed door’ meeting at the Presidential Villa Abuja. PHOTO;L SUNDAY AGHAEZE. JAN 18 2021
The Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma being usher in by the State Chief of Protocol Amb. Lawal Kazaure accompanied by PLO Shehu Usman during a ‘closed door’ meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa Abuja. PHOTO: SUNDAY AGHAEZE. JAN 18 2021
Share this post with your friends:
Related
What do you think?