By Benson Michael

The Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit (Taskforce) has obtained a court order authorising it for a public auction of 88 vehicles forfeited to government by the Lagos State Mobile Court for plying one way.

Chairman of the Agency, CSP Shola Jejeloye disclosed that the 88 vehicles to be auctioned by the government were impounded by the enforcement team of the Agency for driving against traffic (one-way) at different parts of the State.

According to the Chairman “they were all arraigned and forfeited by court in line with Part (3) item (27) of the Lagos State Transport Sector Reformed Law of 2018.”

CSP Jejeloye confirmed that the public auction would hold in line with ‘Covid-19’ protocols on Wednesday, 20th of January, 2021 at the Agency’s Car Park, (Behind Shoprite), Alausa, Ikeja.

He urged motorists both private and commercial bus drivers to desists from driving against traffic (one-way) as the penalty is outright forfeiture of such vehicle to the government without any option of fine.

While reiterating the state government’s zero-tolerance for the violation of the law under any guise, the Chairman confirmed that the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu has directed the operatives of the Agency to continue prosecuting traffic offenders until sanity is restored on roads and law-abiding citizens were allowed to commute without being impeded by unlawful individuals.

Meanwhile, the Coordinator of the Lagos State Mobile Court, Mrs. Arinola Ogbara Banjoko confirmed that owners/drivers of the 88 court forfeited vehicles were arraigned before Chief Magistrate Micheal Olubi, Magistrate Lateef Layeni, Magistrate Oyebimbola Israel Adelakun, Magistrate Ibidun Abina and Magistrate Shakirat Obasa.

She said other traffic offenders caught plying BRT corridors or those causing obstructions to other road users were also arraigned and fined by Lagos State Mobile Court at Bolade, Oshodi.