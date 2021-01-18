By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nnamdi Oboli, husband of Nollywood actress Omoni Oboli has announced the burial arrangements for his mum Mrs Mary Oboli.

Mr Oboli shared the funeral program on Instagram on Sunday.

The funeral program revealed she will be buried in Delta State.

“my mum goes home…. I pray her soul rest in perfect peace,” he wrote.

Oboli announced the death of his mum in an Instagram post on January 11.

“Saddest day ever!!! My dear mum has passed on. I can’t imagine a moment without her being around, with her strong, vibrant and ever concerned self.

“She is the mum like no other, a matriarch of the Oboli family that stood as a dividing wall between the world and us as she was like a mother hen with her chicks,” he wrote.