By Jennifer Okundia

Nigerian singer-songwriter Omawumi Megbele, known by her stage name Omawumi, shared photos of herself and her hubby, to mark his birthday.

Omawumi who was born in 1982, married Tosin Yussuf in 2018, with their friends and family in attendance. They have two children together.

The couple celebrated their tradiversary together last week and the mum of two said:

Happy Tradiversary Babe! Thank you for never laughing at or questioning my choices, because you are one of them 😁… I love you forever @d_seventeenth

To mark her hubby’s birthday, she said:

“Birthday shenanigans with my boyfriend @d_seventeenth …

Photo credit by The Boo’s 2nd boo @officialwaje 🙄

Happy Birthday to my Boyfriend, Baby daddy and Husband… We are so blessed to have you in our lives, you are an amazing dad to our kids and you come be my number 1 aproko partner join😂

God bless you for me, God will move you from glory to glory, grant you long life, good health, peace and happiness…Amen! And trust that I will be here to frustrate the Sh*t out of you forever!!! I love you Tosbabe aka Baba Kamillah @d_seventeenth”