By Adejoke Adeleye, Abeokuta

Ogun State Universal Basically Education Board (SUBEB) has inspected some schools in the state to see if they comply with COVID-19 protocols on resumption.

Schools in the state resumed today for a new term.

Chairman of SUBEB, Dr Femi Majekodunmi, who led the inspection team, said he was impressed with the turnout of students in school and the level of compliance by teachers and schools.

Majekodunmi, who visited Bode Image Baptist Primary School with his team said he was very impressed with the environment and their compliance.

He, however, assured that the board would as much as possible meet their demands concerning more teachers and other things.

“I am very pleased with what I saw in schools that we have been to, they all have their washing hand basins, there is social distances as well as clean environment. All this is why we have come out to inspect schools.

“This shows that our quality assistance are doing good jobs in making sure that all that is done is done,” he said

The Chairman also thanked the State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun for his quick response to education every time there was any complaint, especially the financial aspect.

Head teacher of Bode Ijaye Baptist Primary School, Mrs Oguntola Adefunke Deborah, said the school was already prepared for the resumption, by ensuring that all necessary COVID-19 protocols were adhered to.

When asked about the schedule of time of daily resumption, she said she and other teachers were used to it since it started during the first term last of 2020.

“We are use to the protocol of the pandemic, to comply is our duty if we don’t want to put the life of the pupils in danger and that of us as well.

“We are used to the daily resumption of 8-11:30am and 12-3pm of students because of social distance,” she said.