By Jennifer Okundia

In a sad event, Nigerian actress, media personality, entrepreneur and brand influencer Ebube Nwagbo has lost her mother.

Nwagbo broke the news on her Instagram page, stating that her mum was a strong woman who fought until her very last breathe.

Ebube who is the first of her parents six children, studied Mass Communication at Nnamdi Azikiwe University. She revealed that even though her family is hurt, and broken, God gives, he takes and also knows best.

The movie star is from Umuchu, a town in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State, Eastern Nigeria but grew up in Warri in Delta State.

“Nnem Oma….💔💔

Jee Nke Oma…🕊🙏🏽

You Were A FIGHTER!!!

You Fought Till U Breathed Ur Last!!!

You Held On Through The Pains Becos You Wanted To Live For Us..

The Strongest Of Them All!!

You Raised A Strong Woman In Me!!

I Promise To Be Strong For Daddy And My Younger Ones.🙏🏽

Heaven Just Gained An Angel..I Know You Are Up There In Heaven.. Charming The Angels With Ur Beautiful Smile And Beautiful Self..

..

We Are Hurt, We Are Broken,But God Knows Best..

He Gives..

He Takes..

He Decided It Was Time For You To Rest …

Away From The Pains..

He Couldn’t Wait To Have You In His Bossom

We Miss And Love You Mum..

You Will Live In Our Hearts ForEver!🙏🏽

Jee NkeOma C.C.N🕊💔

Jee NkeOma Mama Oluebube 💔💔” she captioned her mum’s photo.

See reactions:

ufuomamcdermott

So sorry to hear babe. May she find eternal rest in God’s bosso

julietibrahim

😭😭 my condolences hun

princezzpre

So sorry dear

adinmasomadina

💔

kanayo.o.kanayo

To God be all the Glory. God giveth and taketh. It’s well

jnrpope

Take heart sis

estherene

So sorry Ebube, God strengthen and comfort you 🙏

adaehimoses

Be strong sis! It is well

chinenyeuyanna

Oh my God. Sorry dear take heart. May her gentle soul rest in the Lord 🙏Amen

idia.aisien

I’m so sorry @poshesteb 🙏🏼💔