The Lagos State Government in its bid to monitor the adherence of school administrators, teachers and students to the COVID-19 protocols upon resumption of schools for the Second Term 2020/2021 academic session, paid an unscheduled visit to some schools across the State.

Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo led a monitoring team to assess the process in which the students were received, ensuring that COVID-19 protocols were strictly adhered to in order to reduce the risk of the disease and its spread to the barest minimum.

Addressing pressmen in an interview after her tour to various schools within the State, Adefisayo expressed satisfaction with the level of compliance of the schools, adding that the state government is very concerned about the safety of students and their teachers.

The Commissioner enthused that the wellbeing of students, teachers and support staff is of utmost importance, which necessitated the unscheduled visit to have a check on how learning and teaching practice is being managed amidst the pandemic.

Adefisayo revealed that some students are already roaming the streets and gradually losing interest in learning which is very harmful for their growth.

She further disclosed that the reopening of schools has been a very difficult decision amidst the COVID-19 pandemic as most vulnerable children are really going through a tough time roaming the streets rather than concentrating on their academics.

“Many are already working children, doing jobs like mechanic, bus conductor, hawking on the streets, thereby further exposing them to societal ills rather than being in schools which is a safer environment.” She noted.

According to her, ‘no face mask no entry’ slogan should be enforced in every school, adding that the usual morning assembly and sporting activities have been suspended till further notice.

She, therefore, emphasized that the Office of Education Quality assurance will always visit schools to ensure full adherence to the COVID-19 protocol guidelines.

The Commissioner revealed that asides her visitation to schools, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Tutor Generals/Permanent Secretaries of the Six Education Districts, Office of Education Quality Assurance and other top officials of the Ministry were also on field across the State to ensure that maximum compliance and coordination is achieved.

Also speaking during her schools monitoring, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Mrs. Abosede Adelaja during the tour and monitoring process appreciated the resilience and steadfastness of the teachers during this period, thereby admonishing them to monitor their health very seriously and also take up the role of enforcement and compliance to the COVID-19 protocols by students.

She hinted that the bulk of these efforts lies in their hands as they are the custodians of the students while at school.

The Permanent Secretary advised the school administrators of the respective schools to regularly monitor their teachers and students closely, stressing that the state government has invested enormously in the education sector and they owe it a duty to produce excellent students in academics and conduct.

She opined that parents/guardians are also saddled with the responsibility of monitoring the children/wards closely as their roles are germane and complementary at this period, adding that all hands must be on deck to curb the spread, stressing that the government will not relent in its efforts to fight the virus and subdue it to the barest minimum.