By Bayo Onanuga

Lagos posted a new grim record 901 daily COVID-19 cases on Sunday as it simultaneously surpassed 40,000 in cumulative cases.

The state that remains the epicentre of the pandemic in the country recorded 62 percent of the 1444 new cases of the virus.

And its total till date, 40,624 cases represent 37 percent of the national total of 110, 387, according to the latest NCDC figures.

From 8 January till 17 January, out of 12,909 new infections recorded countrywide, Lagos share was 6,488, representing 50.2 percent.

The heavy caseload has made the Lagos State Government to order civil servants below GL 14 to work from home, as it opens schools, cautiously from today.

In the daily cases published on Sunday night, Plateau was second to Lagos with 136 cases.

Kaduna reported 57 and FCT Abuja 54. Ebonyi reported 53 cases and Akwa Ibom 52.

The NCDC also announced 15 new deaths, that increased the national death toll to 1,435.

Abuja reported 7 of the deaths, with its total since February now 118..

Edo state reported three new deaths, taking its death toll to 127.

Lagos, which has the highest fatalities and confirmed cases recorded two new deaths on Sunday.

Its death toll is now 271.

Osun, Oyo and Benue states recorded a death each.

Osun now has a total of 27 deaths, Oyo 68 and Benue 17.

States with high death toll after Lagos, Abuja and Edo are Rivers, with 73, Kano 70, Kaduna 55 and Delta 52.

Plateau has 47, Ondo 42 and Gombe 41.

All however is not bad news for Nigeria on the COVID-19 front. According to the NCDC, a record 3,950 people were discharged on Sunday.

The total discharged is now 89,317 as against 85,367 on Saturday.

This led to a reduction in active cases from 22,156 on Saturday to 19,635 on Sunday.

The NCDC explained the massive number of discharged people:

“Our discharges today include 717 community recoveries in Lagos State and a backlog of 2,825 community recoveries in FCT managed in line with guidelines”.

Here is the breakdown of the 1,444 cases on Sunday:

Lagos-901

Plateau-136

Kaduna-57

FCT-54

Ebonyi-53

Akwa Ibom-52

Nasarawa-32

Osun-29

Ogun-28

Imo-16

Oyo-16

Edo-15

Kano-14

Rivers-10

Ekiti-7

Borno-6

Abia-5

Benue-4

Yobe-4

Kebbi-3

Anambra-2

110,387 confirmed

89,317 discharged

1,435 deaths

The cumulative cases, state by state: