Lagos State Government has implored the Council of Obas and Chiefs, Chairmen of LGs/LCDAs across the state, members and executives of Lagos State Development Advisory Council to resume sensitisation on health precautions as the state combats the second wave of the COVID-19.

Chairmen of the 57 LGs and LCDAs have also been urged to commence decontamination of their various domains.

Commissioner for Local Government & Community Affairs, Dr Wale Ahmed, who spoke during a stakeholders’ meeting with the Council of Obas and Chiefs, LG/LCDA Chairmen, members and executives of Lagos State Development Advisory Council iterated that these measures have become expedient owing to the resurgence of the pandemic and the spike in the current rate of infection.

He reiterated the need to ensure members of their communities adhere strictly to the health guidelines issued by the state government to curb the spread of the virus such as; the wearing of facemasks, physical distancing, regular hand-washing, and the use of an alcohol-based sanitizer.

While commending stakeholders for their support in the wake of the pandemic in the year 2020, he assured that with the support of the citizens of Lagos state, the state will emerge out of this health challenge stronger with better health structures and with a prosperous economy.