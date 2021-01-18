As part of efforts to stem the tide of COVID-19, Lagos State Government has charged Council of Obas and Chiefs, Chairmen of LGs/LCDAs across the state to resume sensitisation on health precautions as the state combats the second wave of the virus.

Among those also charged were members and executives of Lagos State Development Advisory Council.

Chairmen of the 57 LGs and LCDAs have also been urged to commence decontamination of their various domains.

Commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs, Dr Wale Ahmed, who spoke during a stakeholders’ meeting with the Council of Obas and Chiefs, LG/LCDA Chairmen, members and executives of Lagos State Development Advisory Council reiterated that these measures had become expedient owing to the resurgence of the pandemic and the spike in the current rate of infections.

He said there was need to ensure members of their communities adhere strictly to the health guidelines issued by the state government to curb the spread of the virus such as; the wearing of face masks, physical distancing, regular hand-washing and the use of alcohol-based sanitisers.

While commending stakeholders for their support at the wake of the pandemic in year 2020, he assured that with the support of the citizens of Lagos state, the state would emerge out of this health challenge stronger with better health structures and with a prosperous economy.