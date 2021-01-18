Ghanaian Afrobeats and Afropop artiste, Kwame AK has officially released his debut single of the year titled “Big Poppa” off his yet to be released EP, “Yours Now”.

Listen here; https://ditto.fm/big-poppa-kwame-ak

Big Poppa is a slow jam, with african ballads and african sounds that romantically encapsulates the attitude a man in love shows towards his woman. This masterpiece was mixed and produced by Mikemillz.

Born Kwame Akrasi, Kwame AK Spent his child in Adenta, a suburb of Accra. He had his secondary education at the Presbyterian Boys’ Senior High School (Presec, Legon) and furthered to Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) where he spent just a year. He completed his education in the United States.

Having a great passion for music at a young age, his early influences were the old hip life artistes such as Reggie Rockstone, Akatakyie, Akyeame, and Samini to name a few, his most recent influences and inspirations are Stonebwoy, Wizkid, and Burna Boy, he says the works of these artists is a great motivator for him to do the music well.

Download, Stream or Listen to “Big Poppa” by Kwame AK below.