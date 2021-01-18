By Kazeem Ugbodaga

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the nomination of Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo as the Acting Director-General of the National Directorate of Employment.

A statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media and Publicity), said the president formally conveyed the approval to the Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, SAN.

The statement said the DG would be on acting capacity pending the appointment of a substantive Director-General for the Agency.

Last month, the President relieved the former DG of the agency of his appointment, and directed the Minister to nominate an Acting DG to superintend over the Agency pending the appointment of a substantive DG.

Buhari had approved the sack of Dr Nasiru Mohammed Ladan Argungu as the Director-General of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) with effect from December 7, 2020.

However, the presidency did not give any specific reason for the sacking of the NDE boss.