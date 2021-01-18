By Jennifer Okundia

Nigerian singer and songwriter Joseph Akinwale Akinfenwa, known professionally as Joeboy, releases the official video for his latest hit single “Lonely.”

He dropped the video alongside details on his upcoming full-length album, “Somewhere Between Beauty & Magic“, dropping February 4th.

The “Lonely” video was shot in Lagos by Nigerian director Adetula “KingTula” Adebowale and follows the story of two shy neighbors who suddenly realize their mutual interest in one another. Moral of the story: Never be afraid to share your feelings.

“Lonely” was produced by Dera.

Joeboy’s genre of music is that of Afro pop and R&B.