Okafor Ofiebor Port Harcourt

A Police Inspector has been killed while his colleagues are battling to survival as a result of attack inflicted on them by yet to be identified gunmen on Sunday at Captain Amangala street, in the Borokiri axis of Port Harcourt, the capital of Rivers State.

Eyewitnesses said about 17 gunmen were involved in the attack on the police team which took place around 8.30 pm on Sunday.

Residents of the area were forced to run for cover as the gunmen rain bullets on the vehicle of the policemen in an obviously well planned attack.

It was learnt that after shooting the officers, the gunmen took advantage of the ensuing commotion to cart unspecified quantity of arms and ammunition belonging to the Police.

Police sources claimed that the killers came in through Orupolo waterfront where they anchored their waiting speedboats.

The reason for the seeming unprovoked attack on the police is not known as at the time of filing in this story.

But some sources claimed that the attackers may have been either oil thieves, otherwise known as ‘Kponfire’ or the hoodlums they sponsored in revenge against alleged extortions by the police because of their illegal trade.

When contacted, the Rivers State Police Command Public Relations Officer SP Nnamdi Omoni said “I can confirm the unfortunate and mindless attack last night on our Personnel from Borikiri Division, posted on a Pin-Down Point at Captain Amangala Junction, Borokiri, Port Harcourt.

“While on duty unknown gunmen numbering about Seventeen (17) launched a surprise attack on them, leading to the death of an Inspector of Police, while others sustained gunshot wounds.

“The Police Patrol vehicle belonging to the team was riddled with bullet holes. The corpse of the late Inspector has been evacuated and deposited in mortuary for autopsy.

“In the meantime, the CP Joseph Mukan Commissioner of Police Rivers State has ordered serious manhunt for the perpetrators, with the marching order to all the Tactical Units to identify and apprehend them without delay. The area is under close monitoring.”