By Jennifer Okundia

“Breathe, Fragrance to Fire, and I’ll be here” crooner Dunsin Oyekan is out with his official album, titled “The Gospel Of The Kingdom.”

The album contains 16 tracks including: More than a song, Worship your maker, forever, Yah, The Advantage, Fellowship to partnership, The difference, You remain the same, The blood and the name, To know you, Your goodness, With Joy, The Anthem, and previous songs like; I’ll be here, At all cost and Fragrance to fire.

Watch “Yah” video here.

Speaking about the album Oyekan said: “TO THE HONOUR OF THE KING AND HIS KINGDOM!

THE ALBUM IS OUT! WORLDWIDE on all digital platforms!

Kindly spread the word… Share with and tag your friends!

Dear Friends,

We present to you the 16 sounds on the new album. We sing revelations not songs, these are the revelations from the Father for this time and season.

“The Lord gave the Word; Great was the company of those who proclaimed it:”

Psalms 68:11 NKJV

“To Him who rides on the heaven of heavens, which were of old! Indeed, He sends out His voice, a mighty voice.”

Psalms 68:33 NKJV

Songs for the secret place….songs for your personal altar…..songs to sing to the Father.

Available tomorrow Sunday 17th January 2021….TO GOD BE THE GLORY

Kindly spread the word… Share, tag and post..

YAH video is up for premiere by 5pm tomorrow! Go subscribe to my YouTube channel…”