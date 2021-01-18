The 12-man Judicial Panel of Inquiry set up by Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State to look into petitions of police brutality and victimisation in the state will begin public hearing next week Tuesday.

The Panel, after concluding preliminary analysis of complaints/petitions submitted by victims of police brutality/victimisation, will begin the public hearing on Tuesday, 26 January, 2021 at the House of Chiefs, Oyo State House of Assembly Complex, Secretariat, Ibadan from 9.00 a.m. daily.

According to a public notice signed by the Secretary to the Panel, Mr. H.T. Salami, all petitioners and respondents had been served with hearing notices and they are expected to appear before the Panel on the date contained in their respective hearing notices.

The panel, which warned members of the public coming to the hearing to adhere strictly to COVID-19 protocols and guidelines, asked members of the public who might have enquiries to direct same to the the Secretary of the Panel through Phone Number 07014868686 or via email address: reportpolice@mail.oyostate.gov.ng.

The notice read: “The general public is hereby informed that His Excellency, the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has graciously approved the constitution of a twelve (12)-man Judicial Panel of Inquiry to look at the petitions submitted by victims of police brutality and victimization in the State.

“The Governor inaugurated the Panel on Friday, 10th November, 2021 with the following Terms of Reference: to receive and investigate complaints of Police brutality or related extrajudicial killings; to evaluate evidence presented/other surrounding circumstances and draw conclusions as to the validity of the complaints; to recommend compensation and other remedial measures, where appropriate.

“The Panel has, therefore, concluded the preliminary analysis of the submitted complaints/petitions and the public hearing of the Panel will commence on Tuesday, 26 January, 2021, at the House of Chiefs, Oyo State House of Assembly Complex, Secretariat, Ibadan from 9.00 a.m. daily.

“All the petitioners and the respondents have been served with hearing notices and are expected to appear before the Panel on the date contained in the respective hearing notices.

“All enquiries are to be directed to the The Secretary of the Panel through Phone Number 07014868686 or via email address: reportpolice@mail.oyostate.gov.ng.

“Please, note that all members of the public coming to the hearing are expected to adhere strictly with the COVID-19 pandemic protocols and guidelines.”