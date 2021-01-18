By Idowu Ariwodola

Ekiti State Government on Sunday night announced that the curfew it imposed on the state from 8pm to 6am, including various other restrictions, had been relaxed.

Consequently, curfew is now to commence at 10 pm and end at 6 am as a result of school activities and other economic factors.

Mr Akin Omole, the Commissioner for Information and Values Orientation, made this known in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ado Ekiti, saying Gov. Kayode Fayemi gave approval for the development.

He said government had also ordered public and private schools in the state to re-open for the Second term of the 2020/21 session from Monday 18th Jan. 2021.

Omole added that the restriction of maximum of 20 persons in confined spaces was also removed to allow half capacity of venues for all events indoors and social distance of two meter spacing for outdoor activities.

The Commissioner said restrictions earlier placed on the number of religious services had also been lifted.

He, however, warned that permits must be obtained from the State COVID-19 Taskforce for funerals, weddings, birthdays and other large social gatherings at event centers, including hotels, pavilions, fields before the events can hold, .

“All activities limited to between one and two hours maximum period are encouraged to minimize infection risk.

“Government workers on grade Levels 12 and below are still excused from work until further notice,” the statement said.

He explained that the decision to reopen schools in the state was taken to avoid the negative impacts on child health, education and development.

Omole added that reopening schools would also enable students to complete their studies and continue to the next level without avoidable additional burdens on family income and the overall economy of the people.

He stated that random testing of teachers and students would be carried out without delay, and urged school administrators and teachers to use infrared thermometers to monitor temperature of everybody in their respective schools.

He emphasised that government would not hesitate to close down any private or public school with problems.

Reiterating the commitment of the Fayemi-led administration to the general well-being of people in the State, Omole noted that the government had been proactive in its response to the pandemic and had properly positioned the state to effectively counter the spread of all communicable diseases including the pandemic.

He stressed the need for all and sundry to abide strictly by all laid-down protocol by the state government to protect them from contracting the Coronavirus and help curtail its spread.

According to him, it is mandatory for everybody to properly wear a nose mask in the sate, adding that it was also very essential to avoid crowds, observe social distance spacing, keep rooms well ventilated, regular hand washing with soap and water or using alcohol based sanitizers.