The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Mohammed Umar Abba has appointed Detective Commander Ayo Peter Olowonihi as Commandant, EFCC Academy, Karu, Abuja.

The appointment took immediate effect.

Olowonihi has thus taken over from Itam Nnaghe Obono, a Deputy Commissioner of Police

The handing over took place today, with heads of departments and units of the Academy in attendance.

At the ceremony, Obono charged the officers to keep faith with the critical role they are assigned by the Commission.

“The work of training is very critical, and should be taken with the seriousness it requires. For those of you who are here, like I always say, you are already here, so while you are here, give it your best and let those that come know that you know what you are doing and delivering results”.

Obono charged Staff to give Olowonihi the best cooperation, stating, “I’ll ask that, Ayo who is coming is not new, he has been here before and the work will take speed.

“Give him the best cooperation. The little hurdles that are there, you may be able to surmount faster than we have done.”

In his response, Olowonihi appreciated Obono and wished him well at his new assignment.

He pledged to take the Academy, which is the brain of the organistaion, to where it should be.

In his words, ‘the minute the brain stops working it starts to die and this is the brain of the organisation.”