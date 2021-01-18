By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

Edo State Police Command has formally announced the deployment of Mr. Philip Aliyu Ogbadu as Commissioner of the command.

The command, in a statement by its spokesman, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, noted that the CP, replaced Mr. Babatunde Kokumo, who was promoted AIG and has since proceeded to Federal Operations, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

“The new CP succeeds AIG Johnson Babatunde Kokumo, who was only recently promoted to the rank of Assistant Inspector-General of Police, and redeployed to Abuja as the new Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge, Federal Operations, Force Headquarters,” the statement said.

It described Ogbadu as a “thoroughbred Police Officer,” who has brought “intellectualism, professionalism, and a zero tolerance for human rights abuses to bear in the operations of the Command.

“He pledges to serve the people of Edo State with humility and integrity and to leverage and improve on the already existing security architecture and mechanisms emplaced by his predecessors towards ensuring safety and security in the state.”

The new CP enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force on 15th March, 1988, as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police and attended the prestigious Police Academy, Wudil, Kano State.

He hails from Anyigba, in Dekina local government area of Kogi State, and holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Economics from the University of Ilorin, Kwara State, and a Master of Science Degree in Economics from the Enugu State University of Science and Technology, Enugu State.