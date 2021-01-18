Dr Amos Arijesuyo, a Deputy Registrar in the Federal University of Technology, Akure, Ondo State, who was attacked by bandits on Saturday, has passed away.

According to FUTA, Arijesuyo, who worked at the Guidance and Counselling section of the Students Affairs Department, was attacked along Ilesha-Akure road.

He, however, died of injuries from the gunshot wound he suffered.

The statement released by FUTA on Monday read:

”Dr Arijesuyo was returning to Akure from a trip to Ibadan when his vehicle ran into an ambush laid by unknown gunmen who were operating on the road around 5.30 PM.

“The bandits shot sporadically at the vehicle targeting the five occupants. Unfortunately, some of the bullets hit Dr Arijesuyo and the driver. The driver managed to drive the vehicle away from the scene of the attack and concerted efforts were made to seek immediate medical help.

“However Dr Arijesuyo succumbed to the fatal injuries from the gunshots he suffered during the hellish encounter while the driver is recuperating at a hospital.

“The University condemns in the strongest terms this senseless attack that has led to the untimely death of an erudite University administrator and counselor per excellence. Dr Arijesuyo’s death is a big loss to FUTA, the academic community in Nigeria and beyond.

” It is a death that should not have happened in the first place. It is the hope of the management, staff, and students of FUTA that security agencies will go after the evil men who carried out the dastardly act and make them face the full weight of the law and just recompense for their heinous crime.

“Our prayers and thoughts are with the wife, children, and family members of our departed colleague at this difficult period of unquantifiable grief. May the Good Lord grant them the fortitude to bear this irreparable and painful loss and grant the deceased eternal repose.”