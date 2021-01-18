Court grants bail to 25-yr-old student charged with armed robbery

An FCT High Court, sitting in Kubwa, has granted bail to a 25-year-old student, Justine Kayode, accused of armed robbery, but warned him to diligently appear in court for his trial.

Justice Kezziah Ogbonnaya, who reviewed the bail conditions of the defendant after the submissions of Agbonlahor Anthony, who informed the court that his client’s family could not meet up with the bail conditions earlier granted.

Ogbonnaya said that the case was first mentioned in May 2016, but that the defendant, who had been in custody since then, was granted bail in 2020 with conditions he could not meet up with.

“To ensure justice is done and to decongest our prisons, the defendant is released to go home and prepare for his defence and appear in court every time he is needed,” she said.

She, however, adjourned the matter until Jan. 20 for hearing, adding that the case would be struck out if the prosecuting counsel, Patrick Ogele, failed to appear in court.

The judge also ordered that the N100, 000, offered by one Pastor Abel Behora to enable the defendant’s family appear as surety, be given to the defendant to restart his life.

Earlier, the defence counsel had told the court that his client was unable to meet up with his bail conditions due to accommodation and transportation challenges confronting the defendant’s family.

He said the pastor, who was within the court premises, offered the N100,000 in order for the defendant’s family to be able to appear in court to stand for him as the bail condition entailed.

Anthony further told the court of his efforts to call the prosecuting counsel on phone but claimed that his (prosecution) phone was switched off.

He then asked the court for an adjournment, pleading that if the prosecution failed to appear in court on the next date, the case should be struck out.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the defendant is facing trial on a three-count charge, bordering on armed robbery and criminal conspiracy preferred against him by the police.

The police alleged that the defendant and others at large, armed with guns, tied up one Rev. Ralph Asika with ropes and robbed him of one Dell laptop, valued at N90, 000.

Other items allegedly stolen include, a cell phone valued at N60, 000, original car keys and cash sums of N600, 000 and 700 US dollars.

According to the police, the robbery allegedly took place at the Parish House of St. Paul Catholic Church, Gwagwalada, Abuja on Oct. 26, 2015.