By Taiwo Okanlawon

The senior pastor of Awaiting The Second Coming Of Christ Ministry, Adewale Giwa has said Nigerians do not deserve the kind of punishment they are getting from President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to Giwa, Buhari, and All Progressive Congress, APC’s change has only brought calamity, agony, setback, and hunger.

The clergyman also called on the president to as a matter of urgency suspend the ongoing National Identification Number (NIN).

Giwa, while addressing his members in Akure on Sunday described the NIN registration wicked development.

The Federal Government of Nigeria in its bid to stem criminal activities has through the Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC) mandated all Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) be linked with National Identity Number (NIN).

This is to allow governmental and other accredited agencies to access anybody’s details from the national database when required.

However, Giwa urged the federal government to find other means of tackling security challenges.

He said, “Nigerians don’t deserve this punishment from President Buhari and his party. How can you be thinking of such a thing this time around?

“No matter how they are planning to make people’s lives miserable, they will never succeed. God Almighty will destroy their evil plans.

“Nigerians can now see the CHANGE they voted for in 2015. The change has brought calamity, agony, setback and hunger.

“God shall deliver Nigerians from the hands of Fulani and his party. The end will come to their administration anytime soon.”