U.S. president-elect Joe Biden plans to block the Keystone XL pipeline project, linking Canada bitumen field with USA, on his first day in the White House.

Canada’s Global News reported Sunday that rescinding the project is included in a to-do list for the new president on Wednesday, after being sworn in.

The report said Biden will cancel the construction permit signed by Donald Trump, because of its effect on the climate.

When campaigning, Biden said he would cancel the project if elected.

The pipeline expansion would ferry up to 830,000 additional barrels a day of diluted bitumen from Alberta’s oilsands to refineries along the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Some 200 kilometres of pipe have already been installed, including over the Canada-U. S. border, Global News reported.

It added that construction has begun on pump stations in Alberta and several U.S. states.