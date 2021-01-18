By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

A High Court sitting in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State capital has sentenced Assistant Commissioner of Police, Okubo Aboye to life imprisonment.

The Police ACP was sentenced to life imprisonment alongside his mechanic, Niyi Ibrahim Afolabi who sold a stolen vehicle from kidnappers in the state to him.

The Ekiti High Court also sentenced seven other persons, Solomon Ayodele Obamoyegun (39), Femi Omiawe (40), Damilola Obamoyegun (20), Bose Sade Ajayi (30), George Lucky (35), Chukwuma Nnamani (22), and Sunday Ogunleye (45) to five years imprisonment each without an option of fine for kidnapping.

The investigating Police officer testified that the car was tracked to the compound of ACP Akubo Aboye. The ACP on interrogation confessed that he bought the Hilux van from his mechanic who received it from the kidnappers.

The offence contravened sections 346(2), 1(2)a, and section 5 of the Criminal Code Cap C16 Laws of Ekiti State, 2012 and Robbery and firearms special provisions Act, Cap R11, laws of the federation of Nigeria, 2004, Felix Awoniyi, the prosecuting counsel noted.

Justice John Adeyeye who presided over the matter found the ACP guilty and sentenced him to life imprisonment accordingly.

“I find you guilty of receiving stolen vehicle. All evidence pointed to the fact that you were aware that the car was stolen. You are hereby sentenced to life imprisonment for the offence,” the justice said.

According to the charge sheet, the offence was committed on or about the 9th -19th day of May 2005 at GRA, Ado Ekiti. The kidnappers then armed themselves with guns and kidnapped one Moses Ajogri 40 and robbed him of his Toyota Hilux van with Reg. No. APP 509 BK.