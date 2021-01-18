By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Nigerians have designed an ‘Aso Ebi’ (Special Attire) to be worn as American president-elect Joe Biden and his vice, Kamala Harris get inaugurated on Wednesday, January 20.

Imprinted on the Ankara material is a picture of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris with a caption, ‘victory party’ as seen in a video making rounds online.

Two Nigerians seen in the video said they were taking their material to the tailor.

“So, Aso Ebi is ready now. Can you see this? It is ready. I am taking mine to the tailor for the inauguration,” the first man who spoke said.

The other Nigerian, spoke in Yoruba, saying, “We will rock this. We will sweep away all those with negative mindsets out of the white house.”

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are set to be inaugurated as the President and Vice President of America on Wednesday after their victory at the polls.

Plans for the inauguration ceremony has been toned-down owing to the second wave of the ravaging coronavirus and fears of new violence after the January 6 riot.

However, preparation for the inauguration remains in top gear, as the inaugural committee announced it is producing a 90-minute, prime-time television special to celebrate Biden’s swearing-in.

The TV special is titled “Celebrating America,” it will be hosted by Tom Hanks and feature performances from Demi Lovato, Justin Timberlake, Ant Clemons, and Jon Bon Jovi.

Also, popular American music stars, Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez are lined up to perform at the inauguration ceremony.

Lady Gaga will sing the National Anthem while Jennifer Lopez is slated to perform, Biden’s inaugural committee announced Thursday.