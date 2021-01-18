By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio has reacted to claims that he paid $5 million to Abubakar Malami, the Attorney General of the Federation over the appointment of a sole administrator for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Akpabio, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Anietie Ekong vehemently denied such reports.

He described it as the handiwork of mischief-makers.

Akpabio also threatened that those behind the news would face the full wrath of the law.

“The Honourable Minister of Niger Delta Affairs stated categorically that ‘this is a piece of malicious concoction manufactured from the pit of hell by mischief-makers.

“It is a figment of the imagination of the author of the fake news. Senator Akpabio denies the story in its entirety. The authors of the fake news should be ready to back up their claim or face the full wrath of the law.”

The Attorney General of the Federation, Malami had also denied the report, according to a statement by Dr. Umar Gwandu, his Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations.