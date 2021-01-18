By Benson Michael

Lagos Police Commissioner, Hakeem Odumosu has announced the arrest of 11 suspected cultists at Mile 12 area of the state.

The 11 suspects were said to be terrorising Owode Elede, Agiliti, Maidan, Afinjuomo, all in Mile 12, Ketu area of Lagos State.

They were arrested on Friday 15th and Saturday 16th January, 2021, at different operations carried out by the police operatives attached to Ketu Division of the command.

The suspected cultists are Yusuf Abiodun, m, 22, Jamiu Salami, m, 30, Dare Taiwo, m, 27, Oluwatobiloba Aberaman, m, Balogun Taofeek, m, 18, Samuel Owolabi, m, 16, Ejemina Godfrey, m, 39, Godwin Innocent, m, 22, Keneting Uduenga, m, 29, Ayeni Wales, m, 29 and Lekan Olajide, m, 22. Items recovered from them included one locally-made pistol with life cartridges, weed suspected to be Indian hemp and assorted charms.

The Police Chief reiterated his commitment to fighting cultism and other crimes within the state to stand still.

He therefore directed that the suspects be handed over to the new Deputy Commissioner of Police State CID, Panti, for further investigation.

Meanwhile, Odumosu, on Monday, received the new Deputy Commissioners of Police, recently deployed to the Lagos State Police Command, in his Ikeja office.

The new Deputy Commissioners of Police are DCP Ahmed Kontangora, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Department of Operations; DCP Bassey Ewah, Deputy Commissioner of Police Department of Finance and Administration and DCP Adegoke Fayoade, Deputy Commissioner of Police, State CID, Panti, Yaba.

He briefed and deliberated with them on the security situation in the state and the need to harmonise the Anti Crime Strategies being put in place for better policing of Lagos State; noting that every department in the command must synergise with one another to form a strong bonding towards effective discharge of police duties.

The police boss also charged them to sanitise their departments as laziness, unprofessionalism, misuse of power, drunkenness on duty, violation of human rights and inappropriate behaviours would not be tolerated in the command.

He further admonished them to improve on the already existing modern policing platforms in the command.