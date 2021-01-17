Michael Adeshina

Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi, left many wondering after he was captured walking with the aid of crutches.

The minister was spotted with the crutches over the weekend at the commissioning of an orphanage home and Arabic School in Kaita Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Many reports said he was suffering from an ankle sprain while others said that he might be having either plantar fascitis, hemiplegia scissors gait, or motor neuron lesion.

However, Amaechi’s close associate and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, dismissed the reports.

Eze said the former Rivers governor neither had hemiplegia scissors gait nor plantar fasciitis.

Eze revealed that the minister suffered a hairline fracture.

The APC Chieftain didn’t reveal what led to the fracture but medical sources say it is a tiny crack in a bone caused by repetitive stress or force often from overuse and mostly caused by repeatedly jumping up and down or running long distances.

Eze said he was prompted by the public concern to engage the minister, who said he had a hairline fracture but assured he was getting better.

He quoted Amaechi as saying: “I had a hairline fracture on 31st December 2020 but I have been working with it all these weeks before the public pictures showing me with crutches. Nobody should express any fear as my doctors are on top of it”.

Eze, however, appeals to Nigerians to continue to remember the Minister in their prayers.

He condemned people celebrating Amaechi’s condition, describing them as satanic.

Eze also appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to direct Amaechi to rest a little while and allow for a quick recovery from the painful fracture.