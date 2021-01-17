The Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) Cross River State Branch has blamed the increase in the number of COVID-19 infections in Nigeria on inadequate Isolation/treatment centers across the country.

The Chairman of Nigeria Medical Association, Cross River State Branch, Dr Innocent Abang, disclosed this to journalists via telephone on Saturday.

Abang, who regretted the increase of the second wave of the pandemic, insisted that inadequate isolation/treatment centers exposed many people who wouldn’t be prone to the pandemic to be easily infected.

“Concerning, the isolation centres; there is a lot left undone as many states don’t have adequate isolation centres to meet the number of patients presenting in the centres,” Abang said.

“Another very important aspect of COVID-19, which is being ignored is the Holding Bay, where patients who are suspected cases of COVID-19 are kept until their results are out.

“This is important because to reduce disease transmission, the Holding Bay must be in place to keep suspected cases from the general population or other patients in the hospital.”

Abang also said that a study conducted by some persons in the Western part of Nigeria revealed that most Nigerians are not interested in participating in COVID-19 clinical trials.

“This is due largely to ignorance of most Nigerians about the disease and its severity/ Many Nigerians are still skeptical about the reality of the disease.

“Religious beliefs, Cultural influences and ignorance, contributes to the unwillingness of most Nigerians to accept the existence of COVID-19, let alone accepting a vaccine which is believed to affect their DNA or is used to regulate their lives.

“In addition, the government of Nigeria is not ready for an adequate vaccination for her citizens because they are aiming at vaccinating just 40% of the population.

“The first group to be vaccinated is expected to be the health workers and first responders, those aged 50 years and above and those with co-morbidities.

“This will leave a large group unvaccinated if Nigerians showed interest at all for the vaccination” he stated.