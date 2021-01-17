By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) has described as false reports that students are to pay N50,000 for online classes.

The university said the online lectures from 25 January are absolutely free and at no cost to the students.

“The Management of University of Lagos wishes to inform all students, parents, and the general public, that a notice on the internet purporting that returning students of the University of Lagos are to pay a sum of ₦50,000 for online lectures and examinations, is FALSE and should be disregarded.

“All students are to commence online lectures on Monday, January 25, 2021, at absolutely NO COST.

“In future, it is advised that our esteemed stakeholders and interested individuals kindly check the official University of Lagos website and official social media platforms for verified information about the University.”