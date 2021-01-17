By Jennifer Okundia

It’s a win win situation for former Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemate Tolanibaj, as she has just moved into her new apartment.

An excited Tbaj, had to furnish her home, and so she took fans through the procedure of her shopping to beautify the house.

Tolani has always loved to vlog about her lifestyle, and so coming out of the BBN show, gave her the fame and platform she needed, to put herself out there.

The vlogger used to live in the U.S. before moving back to Nigeria, to participate in the BBNaija reality television show.

Watch her video here.