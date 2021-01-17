By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Osun State government has announced again that schools across the state should reopen on Monday, January 18 for the continuation of the first term of the 2020/21 academic calendar.

The state government said it has reinforced already established capacities to ensure compliance with the Covid-19 safety protocols.

Hon. Jamiu Olawumi, Special Adviser to the Governor on Education said in a radio interview said that the government was set to receive learners as preparations were in top gear to reopen basic education facilities to pupils and students on Monday.

He revealed that aside the initial Covid-19 safety materials that were initially given to schools at the beginning of the term, the State’s Ministry of Education had made provisions to augment the materials (where necessary)to ensure the safety of students & teachers across the State.

Hon. Jamiu said that challenge faced by the government in enforcing compliance among the generality of the masses has proven easier in specialized communities like schools, where instructions are to be obeyed.

He also said that they have engaged teachers on the need to enforce responsibilities and ensure that parents too key into the government’s philosophy of responsible parenting, not only to improve on their wards’ academic performance but to also promote healthy living of their children and wards.

Hon. Jamiu concluded by saying that the state government arrangements have been made to augment the Covid-19 prevention materials that were earlier supplied to schools. The supplies will be made to the necessary locations with effect from Monday, immediately schools reopen, Jamiu said.