By Adejoke Adeleye/Abeokuta

Officers of Ogun Police Command have arrested three suspects alleged to be armed robbers who came from Lagos to carry out robbery operation in the state.

According to a statement from the Police Command, the three suspects- Samuel Sunday, Adeleke Mustapha and Joel Rotimi – were arrested following a distress call received by the police from residents of Iju Isaga area of Ajuwon around 1:45 am that that armed hoodlums numbering about six have invaded the area and were dispossessing innocent members of the community of their valuables.

Upon the distress call, the DPO Ajuwon, SP Andrew Akinseye quickly led his men to the area.

Though the hoodlums took to their heels on sighting policemen, they were chased and three of them were apprehended.

Items recovered from the suspects area: a cut to size locally made pistol, four Bajaj motorcycles, weeds suspected to be Indian hemp, two voters’ card and two national Identity cards.

Meanwhile, Ogun Commissioner of Police, CP Edward Awolowo Ajogun, has ordered the transfer of the suspects to state criminal investigation and intelligence department for discreet investigation.

He also appealed to members of the public to always make use of the command’s control room numbers which are 08081770416 & 08081770419 whenever they are in distress so that the police to respond swiftly.