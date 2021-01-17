By Taiwo Okanlawon

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State has commiserated with the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, over the death of his brother, Alhaji Abdulkadir Jeli Abubakar.

Abubakar was the Sokoto State Commissioner for Home Affairs until his demise.

Oyetola in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, also condoled with the State Governor, Aminu Tambuwwal, the family of the deceased and the people of Sokoto.

The Governor described Abdulkadir’s death as unfortunate and painful.

“I received the unfortunate and painful news of the death of Alhaji Abdulkadir Jeli Abubakar, the Sokoto State Commissioner for Home Affairs, with a heavy heart.

”I commiserate with the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, Governor Aminu Tambuwwal, the entire Abubakar family and the people of Sokoto.

“The late Alhaji Abdulkadir was a patriotic citizen and an outstanding public servant who was committed to his duties and made valuable contributions to the administration of Governor Tambuwwal.

“I pray Almighty Allah to forgive the shortcomings of the late Alhaji Abdulkadir, grant him a place in Aljanah Firdaus and comfort the family he left behind, including the Sultan of Sokoto.