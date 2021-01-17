Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has revealed that she is strict when it comes to parenting her children.

The 43-year-old disclosed this in a Saturday interview with the Daily Independent.

“A very strict one, I am too strict, my children know it. I play with my children, but they know that I can go from zero to a hundred,” she said.

Iyabo also opened up on her undergoing a surgery procedure.

“I did do surgery on my tummy, you know when you have children you also have this extra skin. I hate it, so I did the surgery for my own self-confidence; you know when I’m walking around naked in my house I want to feel sexy, I want to feel good, so I did that.

“You know when you are a celebrity or in the limelight you have to take care of yourself because a lot of people look up to you, you have fans and when you are not looking good they are worried,” she said.

Iyabo added that she will be having her own programme where she would share stories of her past and private life.

“I will soon be coming out with my own programme where I will talk a lot about my past and my private life because I really don’t do that and because I really don’t do that, a lot of people don’t understand the things that I do.

Iyabo is a single mother of two. Her first child is Festus while the second is Priscilla.