MC Oluomo’s son hails Ehi Ogbebor

MC Oluomo’s son, popularly called Jnr has now reacted to the viral picture of his dad and popular interior designer Ehi Ogbebor.

The pictures went viral after Ogbebor shared the moment of her sizzling romance with the chairman of Lagos NURTW, MC Oluomo.

In one of the pictures, Ogbebor was captured giving the transport mogul a kiss on the cheek.

She also called MC Oluomo, her “king.”

Reacting to the post, MC Oluomo Jnr took to the comment section and addressed Ehi as “his father’s wife”.

Ehi responded with ‘my love’.

Last month Ehi Ogbebor also took to social media to celebrate MC Oluomo’s daughter Nofisat, who bagged a Nursing degree from a US Univerity.

MC Oluomo who excitedly shared the news on Instagram, wrote;

“A hearty congratulations to my darling daughter Nofisat Ayinke Akinsanya. Who just bagged BSN in Nursing from Georgia Southern University.”

“I’m so proud of you. You’ll continue to accomplish many more success. Allah has provided my beautiful daughter with a job even before graduation.”

“ May Almighty Allah continue to path her way. Congratulations once again.”

Reacting to the post, Ehi Ogbebor wrote: “Congratulations darling… Your dad is super proud of you”.