By Kazeem Ugbodaga

COVID-19 cases dropped in Nigeria on Saturday, but Lagos, Abuja, Plateau and Rivers reported substantial new cases.

The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, reports 1,598 new cases and seven deaths in Nigeria on Saturday, with Lagos posting 461 fresh cases.

There is however, a drop in infections compared to what the nation reported on Friday, which stood at 1,867 cases, the highest so far in a single day.

Lagos also recorded substantial drop in cases, with its 461 new infections far lesser than the 713 cases reported the previous day.

Abuja’s 206 new cases on Saturday represented a slight increase compared to the 199 cases posted the previous day.

Plateau recorded a drop in infections, posting 197 fresh cases. It posted 273 cases the previous day.

While Rivers raked in 168 cases, Kaduna recorded 116 cases.

Others are: Anambra-53, Ogun-49, Ebonyi-47, Edo-42, Sokoto-32, Imo-31, Katsina-31, Oyo-30, Akwa Ibom-27, Delta-16, Kano-16, Abia-15, Niger-15, Ondo-11, Bayelsa-10, Borno-9, Kebbi-8, Ekiti-7 and Jigawa-1.

This brings total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nigeria to 108,943, with 85,367 survivors discharged and 1,420 deaths recorded.

New cases were reported in 23 States and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

