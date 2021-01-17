Nigerian comedian James Brown Instagram’s account has been taken down after a clash with popular cross-dresser and self-acclaimed male Barbie Idris Okuneye aka Bobrisky.

The internet sensation had earlier called out Bobrisky on Instagram after the later threatened him after accusing him of copying his contents.

He also made it clear that he is not a cross-dresser and does not plan on taking Bobrisky’s crown.

Shortly after his post his account was deleted.

Some of James’ fans took to Bobrisky’s comment section to accuse him of reporting the former’s account.

Bobrisky reacted in a now-deleted post saying he loves James and did not report his account.

“All of you must tell me you love me o! as for you James Brown I love you regardless you are just a baby. Mama still love you.

“Secondly I need to clear the air, if I ever know about anyone account deleted let God judge me and repay me with evil,” he wrote.